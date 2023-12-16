Wedbush Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $343.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $346.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

