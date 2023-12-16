Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $82.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

