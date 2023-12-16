Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $44.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRCT. SVB Leerink began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 3.4 %

PRCT stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $137,611.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,526 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

