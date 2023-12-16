Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.24.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.04. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.2427035 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

