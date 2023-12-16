Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Equal Weight

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,353. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.