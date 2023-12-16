Wells Fargo & Company Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $630.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $630.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $576.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $556.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.17. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.