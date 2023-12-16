West Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 564,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $170,508,000 after buying an additional 242,882 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 10,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.02. The company has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

