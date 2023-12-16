Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.20.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

