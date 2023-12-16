Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $89.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

