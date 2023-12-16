Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,070 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 216,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

