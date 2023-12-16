Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,061 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,980,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 607,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

