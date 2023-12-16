Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

