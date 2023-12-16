Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.