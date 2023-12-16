Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 138,383 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,976,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

