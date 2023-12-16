Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,580 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.