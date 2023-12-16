Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

