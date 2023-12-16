Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.6 %

STM stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.