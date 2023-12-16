Western Wealth Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

