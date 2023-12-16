Western Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $307.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

