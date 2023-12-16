Western Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $182.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.