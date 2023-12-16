Western Wealth Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

