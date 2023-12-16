Western Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IMCV stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

