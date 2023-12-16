Western Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

