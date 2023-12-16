Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,722,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MTN shares. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

