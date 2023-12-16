Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

