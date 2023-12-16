Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $569.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $336.15 and a 1 year high of $575.73.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

