Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $93.21 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

