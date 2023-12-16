Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,672,000 after purchasing an additional 801,990 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after acquiring an additional 728,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the period.

FV stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

