Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

MRVL stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,050. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

