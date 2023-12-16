Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

