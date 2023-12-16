Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 121,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,830.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $971,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $910,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 150.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

