William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.