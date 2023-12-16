Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.23

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.23 and last traded at $98.23, with a volume of 57603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $24,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

