Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

