Workday, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

WDAY opened at $272.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.25, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Workday by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 21,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

