WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $403.00.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Shares of WPP opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of WPP by 6,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.