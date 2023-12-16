Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.60

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 40472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

