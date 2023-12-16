Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $105.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.64 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.