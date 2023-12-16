Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $55.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ XENE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after buying an additional 677,057 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 163,650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

