XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.05.

NYSE:XPO opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

