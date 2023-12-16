XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells £2,176.14 in Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 108,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £2,176.14 ($2,731.79).

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. XPS Pensions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.08). The firm has a market cap of £484.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,357.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 195.73.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,857.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.29) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on XPS Pensions Group

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.