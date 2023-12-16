Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 22nd

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UPGR opened at $21.08 on Friday. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79.
