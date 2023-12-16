Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Short Interest Update

Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xxl Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XXLLY opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Xxl Asa has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Get Xxl Asa alerts:

Xxl Asa Company Profile

Featured Articles

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition. The company also provides clothes for men, women, and children for baselayers, outerwear, casual wear, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as lifestyle shoes and winter shoes; outdoor and hunting products for fishing, wilderness living, and camping, such as tents, lavvos, sleeping bags, backpacks, cooking equipment as well as climbing gear; and hunting products, including firearms and ammunition, clothes, binoculars, optics, knives, and axes.

