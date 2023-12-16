Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Short Interest Update

Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Xxl Asa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XXLLY opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Xxl Asa has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.
Xxl Asa Company Profile
