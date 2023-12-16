Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

