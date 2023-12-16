YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. YETI traded as high as $51.35 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 257776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in YETI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.