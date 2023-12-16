Zacks Research Comments on Antero Resources Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

