Zacks Research Comments on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

MUSA stock opened at $356.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.72. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.52 and its 200-day moving average is $330.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

