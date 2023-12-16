Zacks Research Comments on Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

