Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $289,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $270.18 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

