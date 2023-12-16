Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $270.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.42. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

